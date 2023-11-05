You can officially pencil in a new match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s AEW Collision show from Wichita, KS., it was announced that Swerve Strickland will go one-on-one against Penta El Zero Miedo on next week’s installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS program.

Alex Abrahantes issued the challenge to Swerve on behalf of Penta during a backstage interview with Lexy Nair during Collision, and the match was later confirmed.

