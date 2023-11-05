Next week, CJ Perry will find out the answer she has been waiting for.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Lexy Nair spoke with Andrade El Idolo in a backstage interview segment.

During their discussion, Nair brought up CJ Perry’s recent offer to El Idolo to be his manager. He mentioned that it is his own business, but informed Nair that he will give CJ her answer to her face next week.

Tony Schiavone would later confirm the segment for next week’s show.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.