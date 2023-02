WWE is reportedly considering a big Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title for WrestleMania 39.

A new report from WrestleVotes notes that there are plans for GUNTHER to defend the WWE Intercontinental Title against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While the match has not been decided on 100%, it was noted that there are a number of supporters within creative who not only want the match, but they want it towards the top of the card.