A babyface turn for IYO SKY is being discussed by WWE officials.

A new report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated notes that officials are looking at a potential face turn for SKY so that she can feud with current Damage CTRL stablemate Bayley.

It was noted that WWE Women’s Champion Asuka is expected to use her veteran presence to eventually highlight a younger Superstar as the next champion. While the 41 year old Asuka has only been wrestling 3 years longer than the 33 year old SKY, it was stated that all signs point to SKY being the one to eventually dethrone Asuka as champion.

SKY has “thoroughly impressed” WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H for years. Word is that the reaction SKY drew from the Puerto Rico crowd at WWE Backlash only added fuel to the fire for people within WWE who are advocating for SKY’s first run as a singles champion on the main roster.

SKY is currently scheduled to work the Women’s MITB Ladder Match at WWE Money In the Bank on July 1, and Better Wrestling Experience has said she is a top contender to win the briefcase. The match will also feature Bayley, Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, and one Superstar to be determined.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.