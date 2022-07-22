The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a new report regarding AEW superstar and current interim world champion Jon Moxley, and what his potential booking plans are for the promotion’s September 4th ALL OUT pay-er-view.

As of right now AEW is hoping to have the unification title match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley at the event as Punk has been out injured with a broken foot. However, if he is not cleared in time it is likely he will be by Full Gear.

Regardless…Moxley is 100% set to headline the show, which takes place from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. If Punk isn’t cleared it is not currently known who will be Mox’s opponent. The Purveyor of Violence won the interim championship at last month’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view.