There’s been a lot of speculation on RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, Slapjack, Mace, Reckoning) possibly having their push stalled on the RAW brand after recent losses for the group.

In an update, it was reported by Ringside News that the group has lost steam in the storylines because WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon lost interest. This is nothing new for the WWE creative process as many acts have lost their momentum over the years because of Vince losing interest.

A WWE creative source that is very close to the RETRIBUTION situation noted that the group is the victim of the same thing everyone else is a victim of – lack of focus at the very top. The very top being McMahon and WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard, who also works as the Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown.

The group has yet to pick up a legitimate win after receiving their official names and later their leader in Ali, and it was also revealed that WWE was booking the RETRIBUTION storyline by making the related creative decisions on a weekly basis, apparently with no longterm direction in mind. McMahon reportedly had an idea for the group “on a whim” and that’s what initially led to their debut.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned next for RETRIBUTION, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

