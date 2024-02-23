News broke earlier this month that Scott D’Amore had been removed from his position as the TNA President. Anthony Cicione has taken over the role, which has left some talent unhappy with the management’s decision.

D’Amore reportedly tried to buy the promotion once he knew the writing was on the wall regarding his future.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the offer was $10 million for the company. However, that also included assuming all existing debts the company had as well as the trade debts with Anthem walking away with $10 million.

The belief among the D’Amore group was the company value was between $7 million and $12 million. However, Anthem turned down the offer cold without a counter offer made.