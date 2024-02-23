WWE’s plan to involve Sylvester Stallone in something special at WrestleMania 40 may not come to fruition. WrestleVotes initially reported WWE’s interest in collaborating with Stallone for the event, but specific details about his role were not disclosed.

However, according to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that the chances of Stallone’s appearance happening are slim.

Meltzer noted, “As of earlier this week, Stallone cited a scheduling conflict. Therefore, the deal has not been finalized unless the conflict can be resolved or Stallone changes his mind.”