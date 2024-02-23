WWE taped tonight’s episode of SmackDown last week from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. You can check out the spoilers here.

This will be the go-home edition of SmackDown for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber PLE. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

Bron Breakker’s SmackDown in-ring debut

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar)

New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)