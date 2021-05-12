“Captain” Shawn Dean is also working for AEW as their extras coordinator.

It was announced back in March that AEW had finally signed Dean as an in-ring talent. Now Fightful Select reports that Dean is also working as AEW’s extras coordinator. Dean serves as a liaison between AEW officials and extra talents who are booked for various roles.

As noted back in March when AEW announced Dean’s signing, AEW boss Tony Khan praised him for everything he’d done to help the company get through the pandemic.

Dean, who is also a member of the United States Navy, made his in-ring debut back on AEW Dark in March 2020. It looks like he’s lost every match since then, but the company clearly values him. While Dean is a regular on AEW Dark, he has worked just two Dynamite matches since March 2020 – the loss to Brian Cage on June 3 and the loss to MJF on September 16.

