Bayley is just days away from her WWE WrestleMania 40 title match against IYO SKY, her former Damage CTRL partner, who along with the other members of the group betrayed Bayley after her Royal Rumble win.

There were rumors about Sasha Banks possibly aiding Bayley, but that was never the initial plan for the group. According to Fightful Select,The breakup of Damage CTRL had been in the works for a while, dating back to when Charlotte Flair was still part of the equation. Originally, Charlotte was set to assist Bayley against Damage CTRL, but her injury changed things.

Mercedes Mone’s potential signing with WWE might have had some effect on plans, but it didn’t have a major impact on the creative direction.