An update on John Cena.

The former 16-time world champion turned actor made a large number of appearances for WWE in 2023 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but has returned to work since everything got settled. While there are rumors of him appearing at WrestleMania 40 this weekend, you should not expect to see him after the summertime.

PW Insider reports that Cena will be filming the second season of his Max series Peacemaker. The shoot schedule for the series is between June and November in Atlanta. The first season of Peacemaker was directed by James Gunn and was considered a massive success for DC.