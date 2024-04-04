AEW/ROH President Tony Khan held a media call earlier today to promote this Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40 weekend. Here are the highlights.

-Right off the bat Khan gets asked about CM Punk’s Ariel Helwani interview. Big shocker…he chose not to respond.

-Khan reveals that Anthony Henry from the Workhorsemen, who was one of the ten talents released by the company, will be returning to AEW once his recovers from his jaw injury.

-Khan says that Dalton Castle’s Boys did not show up to work on a few occasions, which is why they were released. He admits it was a tough call.

-Regarding free agents, Khan promises to continue to be aggressive and make plays for big names, something he believes will help AEW grow over time.

-On AEW’s relationship with STARDOM, Khan says that it has been easier since Rossy Ogawa is gone.

-Khan says that AEW has a big media rights renewal coming by the end of 2024.