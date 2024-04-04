An update on the WWE and TNA relationship.

According to PW Insider, the two companies are still in communications about collaborating in the future, even after the departure of Scott D’Amore. The report notes that there are no concrete plans for anything to happen yet, but the door is not closed. There are some TNA executive in Philadelphia this weekend for WrestleMania 40.

As a reminder, current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace appeared as a competitor in the 2024 Royal Rumble matchup. WWE has continued to expand its working relationships over the last year, including a collaboration with GCW.

