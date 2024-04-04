AEW held television tapings for this Saturday’s edition of Collision immediately following last night’s live broadcast of Dynamite in Massachusetts. We have full spoilers for those tapings here.

One of those matches had implication for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21st. If you wish to avoid this SPOILER, DO NOT CONTINUE READING.

FTR defeated Top Flight and will now face the Young Bucks in the tag team tournament finals, with the AEW tag team championship on the line. The previous champions, Sting and Darby Allin, vacated the belts after Sting wrestled his last match at Revolution.

UPDATED CARD FOR AEW DYNASTY:

-Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

-The Young Bucks vs. FTR for tag team tournament finals for the AEW tag team championship

-Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW TBS Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe & Eddie Kingston vs. The House of Black