This week’s episode of AEW Collision is in the can.

All Elite Wrestling taped matches and segments for Saturday’s AEW Collision, which has a special start time of 11:30pm EST., after the live AEW Dynamite broadcast from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. on Wednesday night.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete spoilers from the taping.

AEW COLLISION SPOILERS (Air Date: 4/6/2024) * Bobby Cruise is the new Collision ring announcer, at least this week.



* Tony Schivaone and Nigel McGuinness are the announcers.



* Top Flight vs. FTR open the taping. FTR win, so they move on to face The Young Bucks at AEW Dynasty on 4/21.



* PAC defeated Encore Moore via submission. PAC cut a promo calling out Kazuchika Okada.



* Hook & Chris Jericho defeated Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty. Anthony Ogogo hit the ring and attacked Hook and Jericho after the match. Shane Taylor assisted him, as did Moriarty. Ogogo laid out Jericho with a KO punch. They laid the Shane Taylor Promotions banner over the fallen Jericho.



* House of Black defeated Bryan Keith & Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels. Adam Copeland’s music played and Copeland attacked HOB from behind as Black went to the floor to meet him. HOB overwhelmed Copeland but Mark Briscoe and FTR hit the ring for the save. The Young Bucks came out. Everyone brawled. Nick Jackson saved Matt Jackson from being quadruple teamed to close the segment.



* Yuka Sakazaki defeated Trish Adora. Serena Deeb came out on the stage after.



* Claudio Castagnoli defeated The Butcher.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for a more detailed AEW Collision recap.