“The Final Boss” is filling up his WrestleMania XL Week schedule.

In addition to his appearance Wednesday night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Rock will also be making a special appearance at WWE World this week.

On Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 4/3c, The Rock will appear at WWE World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Tickets for the appearance are on sale at FanaticsEvents.com.

The Rock teams with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins in the special tag-team main event of night one of WrestleMania XL on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Make sure to join us here on 4/6 and 4/7 for live WrestleMania XL results coverage.