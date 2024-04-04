Add Nick Khan to the growing list of WWE Superstars and executives that have publicly addressed the horrific allegations made against Vince McMahon in the lawsuit filed against the former longtime WWE Chairman by former company employee Janel Grant.

During a recent appearance on “The Town with Matthew Belloni,” WWE President Nick Khan was asked if the accusations made against McMahon would have killed the Netflix deal.

“I don’t know about killed, but it certainly wouldn’t have helped the deal,” Khan admitted. “Those allegations are obviously horrific and serious and we take them and interpret them the same way any other reasonable person or organization would interpret them. You saw the quick resignation.”

When asked if Netflix put any pressure to have Vince resign, Khan claimed they did not. He also made it clear that Vince is no longer associated with WWE on any level.

“No. Zero,” Khan said of whether or not Vince is still involved with WWE. “He chose to resign. There was no litigation.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.