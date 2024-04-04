What does Tony Schiavone think about what CM Punk had to say about the infamous backstage incident with “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry in AEW that led to their eventual backstage fight at AEW ALL IN in London, England?

He doesn’t give a sh*t.

No, really.

On the latest episode of his “What Happened When” podcast, the AEW commentator and legendary voice of pro wrestling for the past several decades spoke to show co-host Conrad Thompson about the comments made by Punk on his appearance on “The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani” from this past Monday.

During Punk’s appearance, he shared the story about how multiple AEW executives and even the doctor, were told off by Jack Perry when confronting him about wanting to use real glass in a spot on an episode of AEW Collision.

According to Punk, he was reluctantly pulled into the situation by Schiavone, who claimed to have also been told off by Perry before pleading with Punk to get involved and handle things.

“I really don’t give a sh*t about it,” Schiavone said when it was brought up on his WHW podcast. “I’m not going to get into this. I know what he said and let him talk if he wants. I don’t give a sh*t, that’s all I can say. I can’t get into that. It would be stupid for me to get into that. I have no idea what he said with the exception of someone told me ‘Oh, he brought up your name, and here’s what he said.’ And I went, ‘So, what?'”

When it was pointed out to him that Punk did not bring up Schiavone’s name in a negative way in any fashion when telling the story, Schiavone insisted he still didn’t want to get into it.

“No, I know, that’s why I’m saying, so what? If he was critical of me, people who say ‘Oh, Schiavone on his podcast is going to defend himself..’ I have nothing to defend.”

Schiavone also felt the need to defend AEW and ROH President Tony Khan as a boss.

“This is to everybody out there who likes to rip on Tony Khan,” Schiavone said. “He is genuinely one of the nicest people I’ve ever been around in my life. He really is. And you may say, ‘Oh, you’re sucking up to the boss.’ If that’s what you think, go f*ck yourself because I’m not.”

Check out the complete episode of the What Happened When podcast with Tony Schiavone at Apple.com. H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.