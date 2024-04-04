TNAutograph Fest is set to return later this month.

This week, TNA Wrestling issued a press release to officially announce TNAutograph Fest for April 20, 2024 and April 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV. for TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view weekend.

Check out the complete announcement below with all of the details.

TNAutograph Fest Returns In Las Vegas, April 20-21, With Autograph Sessions & Photo-ops

About 20 TNA Stars Will Greet Fans Immediately After Both Las Vegas Shows At The Palms Casino Resort, Including The Rebellion Pay-Per-View

Back by popular demand, the TNAutograph Fest is returning on Saturday & Sunday, April 20-21 at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The TNAutograph Fest will be held immediately after both shows in Las Vegas: the REBELLION pay-per-view on Saturday and the iMPACT! show on Sunday.

Admission to the TNAutograph Fest is free and company officials are promising two more interactive fan extravaganzas with autograph opportunities, commemorative photo-ops with the TNA stars and more.

Both nights of the TNAutograph Fest will feature appearances by about 10 TNA superstars and most of the TNA stars will only appear one of the two nights, thus fans will have the chance to personally meet and greet more TNA stars.

The lineup for TNAutograph Fest will start being announced in mid-March and fans will be able to purchase tickets for the TNAutograph Fest ahead of the event. For all TNA stars appearing at the TNAutograph Fest, fans can purchase (1) an autograph ticket for a color 8×10 photo provided by TNA or one autograph on an item of their own, (2) a photo-op with the TNA star (on their phone or camera), or (3) a Combo Ticket which is good for both an autographed 8×10 photo and a photo-op with the wrestling star.

Set to appear at TNAutograph Fest:

* Nic Nemeth

* Xia Brookside

* Josh Alexander

* AJ Francis

* Mustafa Ali

* Tasha Steelz

* Ash By Elegance

* ABC

* The Rascalz

* Decay

* Plus more!

The TNAutograph Fest in January featured appearances by Nic Nemeth, Ash By Elegance, Trinity, Will Ospreay, Okada, Vikingo, Gail Kim, Alex Hammerstone, Tommy Dreamer and others.

The REBELLION pay-per-view event and the next night’s iMPACT! TV Taping will both emanate from the Palms Casino Resort near the world-famous Strip in Las Vegas. Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

# # #

About Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 120 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.