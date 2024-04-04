Some interesting names have been spotted in town in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area for WWE’s WrestleMania XL Week this week.

PWInsider.com is reporting that multiple former WWE and ECW Superstars are in town for WrestleMania XL Weekend.

According to the report, women’s wrestling stars Jazz, Maryse and Dawn Marie are in town this week in the Philly area.

Jazz is reportedly going to appear at WWE World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, and will be in attendance at the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony this coming Friday night.

The talk in town is that Dawn Marie will also be at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this Friday.

