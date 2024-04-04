“Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert is entering the independent wrestling Hall of Fame.
The late pro wrestling legend was recently announced as an inductee by Game Changer Wrestling, who will be hosting the event on April 7th in Philadelphia, PA., and will stream it live for free on Youtube.
Gilbert joins Steve Corino, The Briscoes, Kevin Hogan, Sabu, Trent Acid and Mercedes Martinez as inductees.
The 2024 #IndieHoF Ceremony takes place on Sunday 4/7 at Noon and streams LIVE & FREE on Youtube!
