The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Jed Goodman is reporting that the Tuesday, April 2, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida drew 641,000 viewers.

By comparison, this is up 40,000 viewers compared to last week’s show, which finished with an average of 601,000 viewers for the 3/28 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA television program.

The 4/2 show this week drew a 0.20 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, compared to a 0.17 rating in the same key demo for the 3/28 show last week.

This week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network was the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 “go-home show” for their WrestleMania XL Weekend premium live event, and featured “The Final Face-Off” between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes as the main event segment.