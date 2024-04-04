EA Sports … it’s in the game.

And so is your “Tribal Chief.”

This week, it was announced that WrestleMania XL headliner and reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns has been added as a playable character in the new EA Sports Madden ’24 video game.

EA Sports NFL Madden 24 announced that The Bloodline leader will be available to use as part of the “Ultimate Team Mode.”

Reigns, a former defensive tackle at Georgia Tech and a year in the Canadian Football League (CFL) prior to his WWE days, is listed as a right end, and will be available on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

He stars in the Reel Deals program alongside legendary actor Burt Reynolds.