Becky Lynch can add another accolade to her collection.

This week, “The Man” surfaced on social media to comment on making the New York Times Best Sellers list as an author for her new book, “Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl.”

“World Champion. WrestleMania main eventer. Mother,” Lynch wrote via X today. “And now, a new title I’m very proud of, New York Times Best Selling Author.”

WWE also re-tweeted Lynch’s post and commented, “Big congrats to Becky Lynch, who’s walking into WrestleMania XL as a New York Time best selling author.”