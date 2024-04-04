An update on Jason Kelce.

Earlier in the week, Fightful Select reported that WWE did indeed reach out to the now retired NFL superstar in hopes that he would do something at WrestleMania 40 this weekend. Kelce was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles for over a decade, with this year’s Mania taking place in the Eagles stadium (Lincoln Financial Field).

Today, PW Insider reports that Kelce has been spotted in Philly ahead of this weekend’s shows. It is noted that Kelce does live in the area, but a source told Insider the following regarding booking him: “I can’t tell you that, but if he was, you’d think we’d book him to do something physical in the stadium he called home, right?”

Last year’s WWE WrestleMania 39 took place in Los Angeles and featured an appearance from San Francisco 49ers superstar tight end George Kittle. Stay tuned.