The Rock hypes up this weekend’s WWE WrestleMania 40 premium live event.

The Final Boss will be teaming with Roman Reigns to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one of the Showcase of the Immortals, a match that is easily one of the most anticipated of the weekend. Rock spoke with ESPN ahead of the bout, where he was asked about his future after this weekend.

I’m not off the board after WrestleMania. I’m still on the board, and I will always be a part of this. And we are in it now. This is our thing and will forever be our thing.

When discussing his preparation for the match, Rock says everything eventually does come back but that he needs to prepare his body for all the damage it is going to take.

Suplexes, a launch off the top rope, a catch, like bodies hitting bodies. It’s things like that that you have to do and have to prepare for. And you’re getting bruised up, you’re hitting the ropes. It comes back fairly quick. … It’s like riding a bike.

He continues…

Fortunately for me, very lucky in that I became somewhat of a ring general where I see the circumference of the ring and where I need to be usually timing wise. Because timing is really important in our business of wrestling. So, just putting in the work, training, the diet begins, which always sucks. And taking the falls and just getting my ass kicked every day. So, we’ll see how it goes

The Rock was named a member of the TKO Board at the beginning of the year.