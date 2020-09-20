According to Fightful Select, WWE is potentially discussing bringing the Forgotten Sons team back to television. Reports are that creative is actively coming up with ideas for the trio, who have not been present on programming for quite some time after leader Jaxson Ryker was widely criticized for posting some controversial political statements on his social media pages. No word on if Ryker would be involved in the team’s possible return.

The report also notes that WWE Hall of Famer Edge has spoke to the Forgotten Sons to lend them some advice.