NJPW G1 Climax 30 Results 9/20/20

Edion Osaka Arena

Osaka Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 30

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, Taichi, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Toru Yano, Zack Sabre Jr, and Sanada)

First Match: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Standing Switch Exchange. Kidd grapples around Tsuji. Tsuji applies a front face lock. Tsuji backs Kidd into the ropes. Kidd turns Tsuji over. The referee calls for a clean break. Kidd applies a side wrist lock. Tsuji reverses the hold. Kidd with a wrist lock takedown. Tsuji applies a headscissors neck lock. Kidd pops back on his feet. Kidd floats over into a side headlock. Tsuji puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Kidd reverses the hold. Kidd runs into Tsuji. Forearm Exchange. Tsuji drops Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Chop Exchange. Kidd with forearm shivers. Tsuji kicks Kidd in the gut. Tsuji hammers down on the back of Kidd’s neck. Tsuji with a chop/forearm combination. Tsuji with a Hip Toss. Tsuji bodyslams Kidd. Tsuji follows that with a Running Splash for a two count.

Kidd with heavy bodyshots. Second Forearm Exchange. Kidd blocks a boot from Tsuji. Kidd hammers down on the right knee of Tsuji. Tsuji with a running elbow smash. Kidd dropkicks Tsuji. Kidd hammers down on the back of Tsuji’s neck. Kidd uppercuts Tsuji. Kidd with the irish whip. Kidd drives Tsuji face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Kidd drops Tsuji with a forearm smash for a two count. Tsuji denies The Boston Crab. Kidd kicks Tsuji in the gut. Kidd punches Tsuji in the back. Kidd goes for The Butterfly Suplex, but Tsuji counters with a Back Body Drop. Third Forearm Exchange. Kidd reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Kidd dropkicks Tsuji. Kidd applies the single leg crab. Tsuji grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tsuji with a Counter Suplex. Tsuji goes for a Bodyslam, but Kidd lands back on his feet. Kidd rolls Tsuji over for a two count. Kidd with an inside cradle for a two count. Tsuji Spears Kidd. Tsuji connects with The Running PowerSlam for a two count. Tsuji makes Kidd tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Yota Tsuji via Submission

Second Match: (0) Juice Robinson vs. (0) Yoshi Hashi in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Robinson with a waist lock takedown. Robinson maintains waist control. Hashi grapples around Robinson. Hashi with a waist lock go-behind. Robinson backs Hashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Robinson blocks a boot from Hashi. Robinson hammers down on the right knee of Hashi. Robinson with a forearm smash. Robinson with a back hand chop. Robinson whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Hashi with a side headlock takeover. Robinson rolls Hashi over for a two count. Hashi still has grasp on the side headlock. Robinson with heavy bodyshots. Hashi runs into Robinson. Robinson tells Hashi to bring it. Robinson leapfrogs over Hashi. Robinson drops down on the canvas. Robinson scores the elbow knockdown. Robinson with a Senton Splash for a two count. Robinson stomps on the left shoulder of Hashi. Robinson with a chop/forearm combination. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Robinson follows that with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count.

Following a snap mare takeover, Robinson applies a front face lock. Robinson with Two Vertical Suplex’s. Robinson denies The Bunker Buster. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Hashi hits The Head Hunter. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Robinson. Hashi has Robinson draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Robinson. Hashi with a basement dropkick. Hashi drops Robinson with The Bunker Buster for a two count. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Robinson goes for The Juice Box, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi applies a waist lock. Robinson decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Robinson unloads a flurry of right jabs. Robinson goes for The Left Hand Of God, but Hashi counters with a knife edge chop. Hashi mocks Robinson. Robinson with The Full Nelson Slam. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson follows that with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count.

Robinson plays to the crowd. Robinson puts Hashi on the top turnbuckle. Robinson with a blistering chop. Robinson goes for The SuperPlex, but Hashi counters with a Running SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Hashi dodges The Leg Lariat. Hashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Hashi goes for The Kumagoroshi, but Robinson blocks it. Hashi avoids The Left Hand Of God. Hashi SuperKicks Robinson. Hashi with The Kumagoroshi for a two count. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Hashi hits The BackStabber. Hashi lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Hashi applies The Full Nelson. Robinson negates Karma. Robinson hammers down on the back of Hashi’s neck. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Hashi with a Spinning Back Kick. Robinson blocks a lariat from Hashi. Robinson with a Western Lariat. Robinson connects with The Juice Box for a two count. Robinson goes for Pulp Friction, but Hashi rolls him over for a two count. Hashi grabs the left shoulder of Robinson. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Robinson plants Hashi with Pulp Friction to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson via Pinfall

Third Match: (0) Sanada vs. (0) Toru Yano in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Yano sprays the referee with hand sanitizer before the bell rings. Did Yano bring any illegal objects to the ring? Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sanada backs Yano into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Yano backs Sanada into the ropes. Yano bickers with the referee. Sanada with a waist lock go-behind. The referee finds a roll of tape under Yano’s shirt. Sanada rolls Yano over for a two count. Yano ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Yano rolls Sanada over for a two count. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Sanada punches Yano in the back. Sanada with The Rolling Cradle for a two count. Yano starts swinging at the air. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Yano negates The Paradise Lock. Yano regroups on the outside. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Sanada and Ynao are swinging turnbuckle pads at each other. Sanada dropkicks the turnbuckle pad into Yano’s face. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Yano ducks out of the way. Yano side steps Sanada into the exposed steel. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup for a two count. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano with a double leg takedown. Yano catapults Sanada into the exposed steel. Yano with a single leg takedown. Yano goes for The Paradise Lock, but Sanada blocks it. Sanada with an inside cradle for a two count. Sanada with a SlingShot Pescado. Sanada brings Yano up the ramp way. Sanada rakes the eyes of Yano. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Yuya Uemura helps Yano break the grip. Sanada gets Uemura trapped in The Paradise Lock. Yano ties Sanada and Uemura’s legs together with tape. Sanada was unable to break the referee’s twenty count.

Winner: Toru Yano via Count-Out

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (0) KENTA vs. (0) Hirooki Goto in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Kenta is playing mind games with Goto. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto backs Kenta into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Goto pats Kenta in the chest. Kenta tugs on Goto’s hair. The referee calls for a clean break. Forearm Exchange. Goto punches Kenta in the back. Goto whips Kenta across the ring. Kenta holds onto the ropes. Kenta regroups on the outside. Goto kicks Kenta in the ribs. Kenta runs away from Goto. Kenta with clubbing blows to Goto’s back. Kenta with a straight right hand. Kenta whips Goto across the ring. Goto with a Counter Hip Toss. Goto drops Kenta with a shoulder tackle. Kenta slams Goto’s head on the top rope. Kenta slams the right shoulder of Goto on the top rope. Kenta drives Goto shoulder first into the steel ring post. Kenta whips Goto into the steel barricade. Kenta repeatedly kicks the right shoulder of Goto. Kenta rolls Goto back into the ring. Kenta with an Arm-Ringer.

Kenta continues to kick the right shoulder of Goto. Kenta stands on Goto’s face. Kenta drops Goto with another arm-ringer. Kenta applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Goto puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta with clubbing mid-kicks. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Goto. Kenta applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Kenta is toying around with Goto. Goto blocks a boot from Kenta. Goto throws Kenta into the canvas. Goto side steps Kenta into the turnbuckle pad. Goto with a Saito Suplex. Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto follows that with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Kenta PowerSlams Goto. Goto kicks Kenta in the face. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Goto. Kenta kicks Goto in the face. Kenta with a Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta repeatedly kicks Goto in the face. Goto leans into mid-kicks from Kenta. Kenta applies The Triangle Choke. Goto reaches the bottom rope which forces the break.

Kenta repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Kenta rakes the eyes of Goto. Kenta blocks a lariat from Goto. Kenta applies The Sleeper Hold. Goto with an arm-ringer. Goto kicks Kenta in the back. Goto applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Kenta hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Goto with The Jigoku Guruma for a two count. Kenta negates The GTR. Goto starts uppercutting the left shoulder of Kenta. Goto hammers down on the right shoulder of Kenta. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Goto. Kenta drops Goto with The DDT. Kenta hits The Green Killer. Kenta with a Corner Dropkick. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Kenta connects with The Busaiku Knee for a two count. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Goto blocks it. Kenta with rapid fire palm strikes. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Gotoa applies The Shoryu Kekkai. Goto and Kenta are running the ropes. Goto goes for The GTR, but Kenta blocks it. Kenta makes Goto tap out to Game Over.

Winner: KENTA via Submission

Fifth Match: (0) EVIL w/Dick Togo vs. (0) Zack Sabre Jr in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Sabre attacks Togo before the bell rings. EVIL kicks Sabre in the gut. EVIL kicks Sabre out of the ring. Sabre with two uppercuts. EVIL drops Sabre with a forearm smash. EVIL pie faces Sabre. Sabre with a european uppercut. EVIL answers with a knife edge chop. EVIL blocks a boot from Sabre. EVIL hammers down on the right knee of Sabre. EVIL whips Sabre into the steel barricade. EVIL with a Side Walk Slam on the floor. EVIL grabs a chair. Red Shoes admonishes EVIL. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Togo repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s chest. Sabre gets back in the ring at the count of eleven. EVIL with an axe handle strike. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL whips Sabre into the exposed steel. EVIL applies the single leg crab. Sabre grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL toys around with Sabre. Sabre with three uppercuts. EVIL rakes the eyes of Sabre. Sabre ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Cobra Twist Exchange. EVIL uses Togo for leverage.

EVIL bodyslams Sabre for a two count. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL argues with Red Shoes. EVIL with another axe handle strike. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Sabre avoids the exposed steel. Sabre crawls under EVIL. Sabre HeadButts EVIL in the chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on EVIL’s neck. Sabre stands on EVIL’s face. Sabre cranks on the left shoulder of EVIL. Sabre drops EVIL with a Running Boot. Sabre applies a double wrist lock. Sabre rolls EVIL over for a two count. Sabre stomps on the right shoulder of EVIL. Sabre with a Full Arm Dragon Twist. EVIL dodges The OverHead Wrist Kick. EVIL goes for a Senton Splash, but Sabre ducks out of the way. EVIL blocks a boot from Sabre. EVIL throws the right leg of Sabre into Red Shoes hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Sabre. EVIL with a Draping Foot Stomp. EVIL goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Sabre counters with an OverHead Wrist Kick. Sabre ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Sabre applies The Octopus Hold. Sabre transitions into The Cobra Twist. EVIL grabs the left ear of Sabre. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster.

EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL puts Sabre on the top turnbuckle. EVIL delivers The SuperPlex for a two count. Sabre negates Everything Is EVIL. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Sabre goes for The Zack Driver, but EVIL blocks it. EVIL rakes the eyes of Sabre. EVIL goes for a Discus Lariat, but Sabre counters with a deep arm-drag. Sabre rolls EVIL over for a two count. Sabre locks in Article 50. Red Shoes is distracted by Togo. Sabre kicks Togo off the ring apron. EVIL denies The PK. EVIL whips Sabre into Red Shoes. EVIL with an Inside Out Lariat. Togo is putting the boots to Sabre. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Senton Splash. Sabre negate The Magic Killer. Sabre blocks a lariat from EVIL. Sabre uppercuts EVIL. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Togo. Sabre gets Togo trapped in Article 50. EVIL repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s chest. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre denies the low blow. Sabre applies The Ankle Lock. EVIL sends Sabre chest first into the exposed steel. EVIL connects with Darkness Falls for a two count. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Sabre counters with The European Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0) Tetsuya Naito vs. (0) Hiroshi Tanahashi in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Sanding Switch Exchange. Tanahashi grapples around Naito. Naito applies a hammerlock. Tanahashi transitions into a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tanahashi with a side headlock takeover. Naito reverses the hold. Tanahashi with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Naito kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Naito hammers down on the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Naito punches Tanahashi in the back. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Naito. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Naito. Tanahashi with a Modified Knee Crusher. Tanahashi grapevines the legs of Naito. Naito grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito regroups on the outside. Naito with a running haymaker. Tranquilo Pose. Tanahashi goes for a SomerSault Senton, but Naito ducks out of the way. Naito is putting the boots to Tanahashi. Naito whips Tanahashi into the steel barricade. Naito applies the cravate. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito drops Tanahashi with The Running Knee. Naito sends Tanahashi back first into the barricade. Tanahashi gets back in the ring at the count of fourteen.

Naito repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Tanahashi. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Naito whips Tanahashi across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Tanahashi’s head for a two count. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Naito kicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Naito kicks Tanahashi in the face. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a corner dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Tanahashi. Naito goes for Combination Cabron, but Tanahashi counters with The Uranage Slam. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi bodyslams Naito. Tanahashi follows that with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Naito. Tanahashi drops Naito with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi with The High Fly Attack. Naito gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips on the middle rope.

Tanahashi goes for The Texas CloverLeaf, but Naito counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Naito with clubbing blows to Tanahashi’s back. Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito hits The SpineBuster. Naito sends Tanahashi back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Naito puts Tanahashi on the top turnbuckle. Naito with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Tanahashi rolls Naito over for a two count. Tanahashi with Two Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi applies The Texas CloverLeaf. Naito refuses to quit. Naito decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi kicks Naito in the gut. Tanahashi whips Naito across the ring. Tanahashi dodges The Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi with The Bridging Straight Jacket German Suplex for a two count. Naito side steps The SlingBlade. Naito with a Rolling Capo Kick. Naito hits The Satellite DDT.

Naito goes for Valentia, but Tanahashi counters with The SlingBlade. Naito drops Tanahashi with a Desperation Destino. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi uppercuts Naito. Naito with forearm shivers. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito with clubbing back elbow smashes. Naito with Gloria for a two count. Tanahashi negates The Destino. Tanahashi delivers Three Twist and Shouts. Naito dodges The SlingBlade. Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tanahashi responds with Two SlingBlades. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Naito ducks out of the way. Naito connects with The Destino for a two count. Naito with an open palm strike. Naito hits The Valentia. Naito plants Tanahashi with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 223 of The Hoots Podcast