Jaxson Ryker was among the 8 wrestlers released last Thursday, November, 18. It was noted by Fightful Select that many within WWE expected Ryker to be released as a part of earlier cuts due to the heat he picked up from the tweet in support of then-President Trump in June 2020.

It was noted that Ryker largely “laid low” when some of the initial heat died down from the Trump support. One WWE source in creative noted that it was evident Ryker’s character wasn’t getting over when fans returned this past summer, describing it as an “uphill battle” to get a reaction from the crowd.

Tegan Nox was also released last Thursday. Regarding her departure, it was noted that plans changed for Nox numerous times. She, and others, were not told which brand they would be going to, and Nox actually learned that her tag team with Shotzi was splitting up in the WWE Draft via social media. Nox was sent to RAW in the Draft, but never wrestled a match on the red brand.

WWE also released John Morrison, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Drake Maverick and Shane Thorne last week. They will become free agents when their 90-day non-compete clauses with WWE expire on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

