A big update on the future of WWE Raw and its media rights.

The red-brand will be airing on the USA Network until 2024, but remains the only WWE program that has yet to find a new television home going forward. SmackDown will return to USA in 2024 (currently on FOX) and NXT will begin airing on The CW for the first-time ever. Previous reports have indicated that Amazon, Disney, Netflix, and Warner Bros. Discovery (home of AEW) were interested. Well, one of those bidders can not be removed from the list.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Warner Bros. Discovery turned down WWE President Nick Khan’s pitch to bring Raw to their stations back in October. Khan and Triple H were said to be in Los Angeles during the week taking meetings to find Raw a home so there’s a chance another pitch could have been made to WBD. However, Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast previously stated that the belief is that WBD is not interested altogether and will remain loyal to AEW.

WWE is getting billions from NBCUniversal to bring SmackDown back to USA in 2024 so there’s a good chance that Nick Khan’s pitch was a little too pricey for WBD but that is speculation and not confirmed.