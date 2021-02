WWE will be presenting their annual Royal Rumble pay per view later this evening on the WWE Network, a show that officially kickstarts the road to WrestleMania.

According to Fightful Select, the men’s rumble matchup is expected to close tonight’s event, but the publication notes that plans can always potentially change at the last moment. The women’s Rumble was the final act in 2018, and there have been shows, like the 2013 Rumble, which was had the WWE championship go on last.

