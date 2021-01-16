According to Fightful Select, WWE’s Adam Pearce and Tyson Kidd were the two producers who helped put together the 2020 women’s Royal Rumble last January, with the report mentioning that the women involved in the matchup had some “heavy input” as well.

The bout was broken up into two parts, both of which were discussed the night before the show. Word is there was a light run through prior to the Rumble airing live, but that a full rehearsal never occurred. The publication adds that the entire matchup was pre-written and “worked out.”

Charlotte Flair emerged victorious at last year’s Royal Rumble, which led the Queen to challenging for the NXT women’s championship at WrestleMania 36, where she would defeat Rhea Riley to begin her second reign as champion of the yellow and black brand.