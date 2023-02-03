Keith Lee is reportedly away from AEW for storyline reasons.

Lee has been away since the December 21, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, where he was attacked by former partner Swerve Strickland his new faction, The Mogul Affiliates. The angle included a cinderblock attack to Lee.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Lee is out of action because they are still selling the cinderblock spot with Strickland. Lee is set to return at some point for revenge, but there is no word yet on when he will be back.

Lee blacked out his social media profile images shortly after the cinderblock angle, and those images are still black. At one point he removed his Twitter bio, but it currently says, “Forward march.”

Lee has not wrestled since he and Swerve defeated Shane Taylor Promotions at ROH Final Battle on December 10. His last AEW match was at Full Gear on November 19, when he and Strickland came up short against AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed.

