Veteran pro wrestler Matt Cardona is reportedly done with Impact Wrestling.

Cardona has not wrestled for Impact since losing to Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry at the January 20 TV tapings. Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that Cardona is finished with the company for the time being.

Cardona had worked with Impact for more than two years without a contract, and the company was hopeful to sign him to a deal that would guarantee dates. Cardona was happy with the idea of maintaining the agreed upon dates, he preferred to do it on the same handshake deal they had before. However, that was not an available option.

Sources close to the situation noted that there was no drama between Impact and Cardona, and the two sides are open to doing business together again in the future. Cardona was adamant that he was open to returning to Impact, but on a handshake deal like before.

Impact officials have been a little more adamant in signing deals as of late, like we saw with Nick Aldis returning to the company on a short-term contract last month.

Cardona, who is married to WWE’s Chelsea Green, continues to work for various indie companies, including GCW. There were rumors on a possible WWE return several months back, but there’s been nothing new on that front.

Cardona is now billing himself as “The Indy God” of pro wrestling.

