Fightful recently spoke to current IMPACT star Brian Myers (fka Curt Hawkins) in a tell-all interview that is set to be posted later this weekend. Fightful Select has released notes from their talk with Myers, which includes details about WWE’s partnership with A&E.

-Myers tells the publication that he and Matt Cardona were considered for the new memorabilia hunt show that will air on A&E, and that both did a sizzle reel for the spot, which eventually went o AJ Francis.

-WWE has been high-up on Francis for sometime, and was at one point considered for the host of the now deceased Raw Underground concept.

-As previously reported the WWE and A&E partnership will include the hunt show, as well as a number of biographies.