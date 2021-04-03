AEW superstar Britt Baker recently spoke with WrestleZone to discuss a number of different topics, including what a potential showdown with Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo would mean, and how she hopes to be the first woman to headline an AEW pay per view. Highlights are below.

On a potential showdown with IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo:

“I welcome any and all challengers from any roster. Deonna obviously is very special to me, she’s one of my best friends and she has had a hell of a year. She’s really overcome all adversity and then some so if Deonna wants to dance, we’ll dance. If she wants to be my tag partner, we’ll tag. Anything Deonna wants, she can have because she’s my girl. Deonna’s a star.”

Hopes to be the first women to main event an AEW PPV:

“You know, I never really have any of these things on my agenda. They just come to me because I’ve said it 100 times…I am a star, I am the face of the women’s division. But let’s say I would love to main event a pay-per-view, to be the first female [to do that in AEW].”