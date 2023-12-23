WWE is looking to keep “The American Nightmare” around for the long haul.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE has engaged in negotiations with Cody Rhodes for a multi-year contract extension with the company.

Based on the report, WWE is attempting to lock down the popular performer in a lucrative, long-term deal.

As noted, WWE has recently re-signed Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Charlotte Flair and Bayley to lengthy contract extensions in recent weeks.

Although no specific terms regarding the offer from WWE are known at this point, it is assumed that Cody will be offered a substantial raise based on his current contract.

The contract extension of Cody is considered to be a high priority within the TKO executive ranks, and they are reportedly confident that a deal will get done based on the early talks.

In related news, Cody also recently purchased and began using a new tour bus around Thanksgiving time, which led to some in the company assuming he already inked a new, lucrative deal. Despite this, it has not yet been finalized.

We will keep you posted as additional details surface.