The card for the next live episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is shaping up to be a big one.

As noted, WWE returns with SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution on January 5, 2024 as part of WWE New Year’s Knockout Week.

During this week’s taped episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, multiple matches for the 1/5 special episode were announced.

WWE has confirmed that Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles will take place in a triple-threat title eliminator to determine the opponent for the WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Also announced for SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution on 1/5 is Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar in the finals of the U.S. Title Contender Tournament, as well as IYO SKY vs. Michin for the WWE Women’s Championship, and Butch and a mystery partner against Pretty Deadly in tag-team action.

