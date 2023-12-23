The lineup for the first pay-per-view under the returning promotional banner of TNA Wrestling continues to take shape.

As the TNA Hard To Kill event continues to approach on January 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the card continues to grow.

PWInsider.com reported some updates to the lineup for the 1/13 PPV on Friday evening.

Featured below is a look at the officially advertised lineup heading into the TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view:

TNA HARD TO KILL (1/13/2024)

* Alex Shelley vs. Moose (TNA Title)* Trinity vs. Jordynne Grace (TNA Knockouts Title)* Chris Sabin vs. KUSHIDA vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (TNA X-Division Title)* Ultimate X Knockouts Match* Tommy Dreamer vs. Crazzy Steve (TNA Digital Media Title)* Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin* Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards* TNA’s newest signing will be announced

Make sure to check back here on 1/13 for complete TNA Hard To Kill 2024 results from Las Vegas, NV.