The Authors of Pain are on the comeback trail to WWE.

During this week’s taped episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, a vignette aired to begin the promotion for the return of the veteran duo.

PWInsider.com is reporting that The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering will officially return to WWE television on the SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution airing on FOX on January 5, 2024.

After their return on the 1/5 episode, the three will be back regularly on WWE programming going forward.

Back in September it was reported that all three were in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. They have been waiting on the WWE creative team to write them into storylines since then.