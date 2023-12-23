The finals of the WWE United States Championship Contender Tournament are set.

During this week’s taped episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the final two semifinal bouts in the ongoing WWE U.S. Title Contender Tournament took place.

In the first of the two tourney bouts, Santos Escobar defeated Bobby Lashley to secure his spot in the finals. Later in the show, Kevin Owens defeated Carmelo Hayes despite a bum hand to secure the other spot.

The tournament finals will see Escobar and Owens go one-on-one to determine who will be the first to challenge Logan Paul for his WWE U.S. Championship.