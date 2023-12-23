AEW’s Holiday Bash tour continues!

AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Black Taurus

The Hardys vs. The Kingdom

Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Rocky Romero

AEW Rampage 12/22/23

From The Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma! Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, and Excalibur are on the call tonight.

Match #1. AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Rocky Romero

Leap frog by Cassidy as Rocky sticks to the ropes. Both men trade shoulder shimmies and Cassidy winds up for pocket hands. Running dropkick by Cassidy and a hurricanrana by Rocky. Tope suicida by Rocky and a leaping hurricanrana off the steps on the floor! Back in the ring, Cassidy looks for the Satellite DDT but Rocky counters into a back breaker. Make that two. Pair of hammer throws by Rocky but Cassidy counters a third into the Satellite DDT. Elbow suicida by Cassidy and a diving crossbody off the top. Rocky counters another DDT into a snap suplex. Rocky hangs Cassidy over the top and missing a pair of diving knees. Rocky back with a suplex on the apron! Both men trade elbows back inside the ring as Rocky lands a rebound kick and Cassidy drills him with an Orange Punch! Both men are down. Orange kicks and a running PK! Cassidy throws the elbow pad down as Trent starts talking to him. Running knee by Rocky and a Sliced Bread! Cassidy looks for a diving DDT but Rocky counters with a high knee. Satellite DDT and Strong Zero by Rocky! Two count. Rocky looks for the Sliced Bread but Cassidy escapes. Orange Punch and Beach Break ends this one.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rating: ***1/4. Cassidy and the International Championship are a match made in Heaven, and Rocky was up to the challenge tonight. Interesting to see what Trent does and how this effects the Best Friends.

Cassidy calls Trent in the ring and you’ve GOT TO give the people what they want.

Tony Schiavone is in the back with Kris Statlander. Statlanders says her and Willow started a little rough last week, but came together to get the win. Stokely Hathaway is here and tells Statlander that Willow is talking behind her back… but she doesn’t buy it.

Brian Cage must have been a good Machine, because he gets Keith Lee on Collision.

Match #2. The Hardy Boys vs The Kingdom w/ Roderick Strong

Matt Hardy slingshots Taven underneath the bottom rope and Hardy leg drops him on the apron. Two count. Double back elbow and a fist drop senton combo by the Hardys gets two. Enziguiri by Taven before tagging Bennett. Rolling elbow but Hardy runs through with a back elbow. Hardy’s go old school in the corner and a Russian Leg Sweep by Jeff. Taven attacks from the apron and comes off the top with a frog splash to Jeff that gets two. Rolling elbow and the Kick of the King by The Kingdom gets two. Hammer throw in the corner as Jeff is in trouble throughout the PIP. Diving splash in the corner by Taven as we go to commercial break. Bennett tries to sneak up on Matt to prevent the tag but Matt catches him and hits the Side Effect on the apron. Matt makes the tag and deletes Taven in the corner. Powerbomb out of the corner by Matt gets a two count. Side Effect on Taven gets another long two count. The fight spills to the outside as Jeff beats down Bennett with his boot and Taven gets thrown into the ring announcer’s table. Taven gets sent into the steel steps a few times. Matt grabs a chair but the referee pulls it out of his hands. Taven sneaks up on Matt and rolls him up for the win!

Winners: The Kingdom

Rating: **1/2. Definitely felt like there was a lot more to this one, but they went with the roll up. This is the first time in a while the Hardys have tagged, so it’ll be interesting to see if this is a thing going forward.

Ruby Soho is with Renee, and Angelo Parker. Parker wants to take out Ruby for a drink, but here’s Saraya. Saraya pretends she needs Ruby and she loves the idea of them together, but then calls him a piece of S.

Match #3. Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata

Heavy elbows to start, by both women. Headbutt by Aminata and an Air Raid Crash attempt but Blue counters for two. Fisherman’s neckbreaker by Aminata for two. Blue kicks a charging Aminata in the face and hits a facebuster on the ring apron. Aminata gets thrown into the guardrail a few times. Aminata hits the switch back inside the ring and a Germa suplex. Running hip attack in the corner and a running sliding boot. Two count. Aminata runs into a superkick. A second one. TKO by Blue, holds on, and locks in the Dragon Sleeper for the win.

Winner: Skye Blue

Rating: **. Very short here, but Aminata really impressed. A win for Blue before tomorrow is importan, and they packed a lot into a few mins here.

Match #4. AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus

Taurus in control early with some charges in the corner, before beating on a seated Vikingo. Springboard dropkick by Viking but Taurus eats it. Springboard poisionrana but Taurus is too strong, and eats it. Tope tornillo to the outside by Taurus! Vikingo sends Taurus into the post. Vikingo with a running twisting plancha but Taurus catches him in mid-air on the floor! Vikingo escapes out the back and power slams Taurus on the floor! Vikingo heads up top, walks the rope, and hits a Sky Twister Press to the floor! Vikingo rolls Tarus inside and goes up top, but Taurus rolls to the far side. Vikingo walks the ropes and hits a diving twisting poisonrana! Running crucifix bomb by Vikingo! Gore by Taurus! Taurus gets sent to the apron after a charge, but he pulls Vikingo up to the rop rope. Avalanche gorilla press by Taurus! Two count! Fireman’s carry into a backbreaker by Taurus and a powerbomb on the knee! Brutal discus lariat by Taurus! One, two, no! Vikingo gets pulled back up to his feet, and drops Taurus with a jaw breaker, spinning heel kick, and running Code Red! Sliding double knees to Taurus underneath the ropes. Brutal landing. Vikingo charges and goes up and over with a spinning destroyer! Running double knees to the back of the head by Taurus in the corner and the 630 senton finishes this one.

Winner and STILL AAA Mega Champion: El Hijo del Vikingo

Rating: ***1/2. If you like this style, you’ll love this. Black Taurus is making a huge name for himself in AEW and I hope we see him in AEW full time. Vikingo continues to bring people to their feet match after match and the fans love it. Fun stuff in the main event.

Final Thoughts: Two title matches and another very quick sixty minutes. Another episode of Rampage that, despite the outcomes of all of the matches being quite predictable, felt like there was some importance and rhyme or reason behind the matches. 7.5/10.