If The Kingdom doesn’t show The Hardys respect, The Hardys will prove why they have earned it at this point in their careers.

Ahead of tonight’s showdown on AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, The Hardys have gotten nostalgic, as Matt Hardy shared a photo of the many different variations of The Hardys duo of himself and Jeff Hardy throughout the years, along with a special message.

“SI. OUI. VERITAS. The true, dieHARDY pro wrestling fans show us respect & say our names with reverence,” he wrote. “It’s why we get one of or the biggest reaction of the night every time we step in an AEW ring.”

Hardy concluded by writing, “Same thing will happen tonight on AEW Rampage!”

