Who will be next to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event in January?

We will find out on January 5.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, it was announced by SmackDown General Manager that Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles will take place on the special WWE Friday Night SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution special episode on Friday, January 5.

The winner of the bout will advance to the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event on January 27 to challenge “The Tribal Chief” for the Universal title.

