WWE NXT Superstars have been booked to work recent episodes of WWE Main Event for various reasons.

We’ve noted how more than two dozen NXT Superstars have been brought to RAW to work the weekly WWE Main Event tapings since early October, mainly so that officials can give them a closer look. The list can be seen below. While none of these wrestlers have been called up as of this writing, several are rumored for main roster spots, perhaps as soon as the 2023 WWE Draft. Furthermore, it’s been reported that WWE officials were “very happy” with the buzz that the NXT talents have gained working the Main Event tapings, an that this goes for the buzz they’ve picked up for themselves, as well as the WWE Main Event show in general.

Now word from Fightful Select is that WWE sources say the NXT Superstars are booked for Main Event to add intrigue to the show, but also to give the wrestlers experience in front of the larger non-Florida TV crowds. The opportunities also give officials the chance to see how the NXT stars work on main roster TV, and to evaluate the up & coming talents in working with veterans.

The WWE Main Event bookings are not an indication that a main roster call-up is even being considered, it can go a long way with a good performance.

NXT Superstars featured on WWE Main Event to get a look from main roster officials since early October include current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes (twice), current NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell, current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Alba Fyre, current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn, Bron Breakker, Axiom, Andre Chase, Fallon Henley, Kiana James (three times), Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Von Wagner (four times), Cameron Grimes, Duke Hudson (twice), Wendy Choo (twice), Xyon Quinn, JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, Zoey Stark (three times), Joe Gacy (twice), Edris Enofe and Malik Blade (twice), Trick Williams (twice), Katana Chance, The Creed Brothers with Ivy Nile, Damon Kemp, Tony D’Angelo, Charlie Dempsey (twice), Odyssey Jones (twice), Rip Fowler with Jagger Reid, Dante Chen, Nathan Frazer, Elektra Lopez, Tyler Bate, Eddy Thorpe, and Cora Jade.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.

