Athena continues to be the straw that stirs the drink in Ring of Honor, plus a returning Gringo Loco, and more:

Ring of Honor TV 4/27/23

Ian Riccaboni, Nigel McGuinness and Caprice Coleman are on the call tonight from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania!

Match #1. Ring of Honor Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Lady Frost

Head scissor take over by Frost early. Athena sends her into the middle rope stomach-first and follows with a senton. Two count. Back breaker and twist by Athena. Frost fights back with some elbows and a spinning back kick. Rising kick in the corner and a no-handed cartwheel senton into the corner. Frost looks for the moonsault now but Athena gets up and swipes her feet out. Athena locks Frost in the tree of woe and delivers some boots to the exposed stomach. Frost with a tornado kick out of nowhere and goes up top. Sky Twister Press! Athena rolls to the ropes and clings to the bottom to prevent the pin. Frost pulls her up and Athena counters into a rolling elbow for the finish.

Winner: Athena

Rating: **1/4. Too short to mean anything but Frost had a darn good showing for herself. The finish was weird to me, as Athena pretty much no-sold Frost’s finisher just to win with an elbow?

A great video package of The Kingdom is shown, and they’re coming for every single team in that Reach for the Sky ladder match.

Match #2. The Infantry vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Preston Vance & Rush)

Bravo gets dropped by Vance early. Spinebuster by Vance and a Full Nelson but Dean makes the save. Vance runs through a double clothesline and delivers two of his own to both members of The Infantry. Discus lariat to Bravo and Vance pulls him up before the three count. Vance lays Bravo in the corner for Rush, makes the tag, and it’s the Bull’s Horns for the finish.

Winners: LFI

Rating: NR

Match #3. Best Friends vs. Mookie Summers & Joe Ocasio

Back suplex by Trent to Ocasio. Chuck is in now and sends Ocasio to his corner with a clothesline. Mookie in now, and he gets powerbombed. Ocasio attacks from behind but Trent piledrives him for good measure. Now Chuck piledrives Ocasio. Doomsday Sexy Chuckie Knee by Best Friends and this one is over .

Winners: Best Friends

Rating: NR

Match #4. Brian Cage vs. Leon Ruffin

Cage corners Ruffin early and delivers some shoulders to the gut and heavy chops. Belly-to-belly by Cage. Ruffin tries for a DDT but gets caught in a minute-long stalling suplex, but Ruffin lands on his feet. Enziguiri by Ruffin who comes off the top with a crossbody but Cage catches him and… curls him. Fall-away slam by Cage. F-5 by Cage but Ruffin counters into a DDT. Springboard into an escape and a diving cutter! Ruffin charges into what may have been the hardest clothesline I’ve ever seen. Powerbomb by Cage into a powerbomb-backbreaker. Cage then locks in a standing Texas Cloverleaf and steps on the head of Ruffin… who’s already out.

Winner: Brian Cage

Rating: *1/4. Ruffin is a great underdog and Cage looks motivated.

Match #5. Trustbusters (Sonny Kiss & Jeeves Kay) vs. Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno)

The Righteous music hits before the match gets started, as Dutch and Vincent take a seat on the ramp. Kay attacks Uno from behind and hits a dropkick. Diving European uppercut to the back and a two count by Kay. Kiss with a slingshot split for two. Cartwheel into a slap in the corner. Kay back in now but charges into a boot. Uno suplexes Kiss while Kay is on his back and gets the tag to Grayson. Grayson calls Kay on and hits a big uranage and a springboard twisting senton. Chasing the Dragon by Dark Order to Kay and an electric chair into a powerbomb to Kiss. Piledriver following a punt by Grayson and this one is over .

Winners: The Dark Order

Rating: *1/2. Little more competitive than the previous but man it’s good to see Grayson and Uno back together.

Christopher Daniels says even though he’s a grand slam champion, he’s not done yet. Daniels wants a match vs. Samoa Joe and the World TV Championship.

Match #6. Skye Blue vs. Diamante

Both women trade pinning attempts early to start. Diamante focuses the attack on the back with a pair of backbreakers. Blue backs out of a Code Red and connects with a shotgun dropkick into the corner. Diving crossbody off the top by Blue gets a two count. Blue charges with a rising knee and a sliding rebound kick. Diamante to the apron now as Blue looks for a Flatliner but Diamante hits a BRUTAL German suplex instead! Yikes. Basement dropkick in the corner by Diamante but Blue gets her arm on the rope at two. Diamante looks for the brainbuster but Blue rolls her up for the win.

Winner: Skye Blue

Rating: *3/4. Brutal German suplex spot aside, this kind of just existed. Blue is coming along and these types of matches will help her, but still… she’s not there, yet.

Match #7. Lee Moriarty w/ Big Bill vs. Rocky Romero

Bill gets involved early allowing Moriarty to boot Romero to the floor. Moriarty in control trapping the leg and hammerlocking the arm before SNAPPNG Romero’s fingers. Moriarty retains wrist control as Romero tries to chop himself out and eventually does. European uppercut and a springboard DDT by Romero as both men are down now. Michinoku Driver by Moriarty! Gargano Escape now but Romero rolls into a pin for two. Moriarty with a good striking combination but Romero responds with the rewind kick. Romero rolls to the outside and avoids Bill before hitting a step up hurricanrana off the steps to Moriarty. Sliced Bread back inside the ring gets a long two count. Moriarty attacks the arm and seemingly gets head scissored over the top rope to the floor. Suicide dive by Romero takes out Bill. Moriarty distracts the referee and Bill chokeslams Romero on the apron. Leg lariat back inside the ring and that’ll do it .

Winner: Rocky Romero

Rating: **3/4. Good match here between two very good wrestlers. Nice to see Moriarty gaining some momentum and Bill being his “Diesel” is good business.

Match #8. Gringo Loco vs. Blake Christian

Up and over by Loco and a few handsprings but Christian matches him step for step. Both men miss dives and moonsaults as Christian finds himself walking the top rope and arm dragging Locl who cartwheels out of it. Fosbury Flop by Christian misses but lands on his feet, as Loco hits a somersault senton. Basement sliding kick by Christian followed by a dropkick to Loco. Fosbury Flop lands this time as Christian sends Loco back in the ring. Christian’s Spanish Fly is blocked but a handspring kick connect. Christian walks into a superkick and gets elevated onto the shoulders and into a sit-out powerbomb. Both men are on standing on the top now as Loco connects with an avalanche inverted twisting Spiccoli Driver (?)! One, two, no! Loco sets Christian up on his shoulders and walks up to the middle rope, but Christian flips out. Spanish Fly by Christian and a springboard 450! One, two, three!

Winner: Blake Christian

Rating: ***1/2. This match feels like it was just getting going when it ended, but this truly is “American Lucha” as Caprice said. Hope to see more of Gringo Loco in Ring of Honor as it seems like a nice fit for him, and this was a fine competitive match.

Final Thoughts: Yikes. Not the best Ring of Honor show this week. The first five matches were all little more than elevated squashes. With AEW Dark: Elevation seemingly canceled, part of me wonders if TK expects ROH to fill that void. I hope not, as there is a lot of talent on this brand. Let’s hope this week’s show was just a one off. The main event was fine, but that was about all I can say about it. 5/10.