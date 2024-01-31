Some backstage news on WWE after CM Punk went down with an injury.

Punk revealed on Monday’s Raw that he had torn his triceps and will be out of action for some time, definitely through WrestleMania 40. Some in the WWE Universe even believed that Punk was scheduled to win the Royal Rumble matchup on Saturday, but that an audible was called due to him getting hurt.

Fightful Select has released a report today confirming that theory being untrue, and that Cody Rhodes was always scheduled to win the Rumble matchup. However, here were plans that changed on Raw due to Punk’s injury, which included Seth Rollins calling out Cody and asking him to choose him for his WrestleMania 40 opponent rather than Roman Reigns.

It was also a very good weekend for Cody Rhodes merchandise wise. The American Nightmare was the top selling superstar at the WWE Superstore at Tropicana Field, which is the stadium that hosted the Rumble event.