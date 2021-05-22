The big news that occurred last week in the pro-wrestling industry was WWE announcing their return to the road, their first journey outside of their home-base in Florida since the COVID-19 outbreak last year. PW Insider has released the following notes regarding their return:

-Talent was informed that the company would be returning to the road, but exact details, including the dates and cities traveled to, were not known until WWE released the information to the public. This was done because plans could have changed at any moment due to the pandemic, but also to prevent leaks from getting out.

-It is expected that many, if not all, of the tour dates will be taking place in markets that have more relaxed COVID-19 protocols. The report mentions that aside from Florida, Iowa and Pennsylvania are being considered.

-It is not yet certain if WWE will be bringing back any of their live event staff who were furloughed due to the pandemic.