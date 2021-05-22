According to TV Line, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.83 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 4.5% from the previous week’s show. They did tie for #1 (Shark Tank) in the 18-49 demographic with a rating of 0.5. The blue-brand had a fatal-four way Intercontinental championship headliner, a bout that also saw Aleister Black appear and attack Big E.

Overall the program finished behind Shark Tank, Blue Bloods, The Dick Van Dyke Show: Now In Living Color, and The Blacklist in terms of total viewership, but the rise in the key demo is a positive this week for WWE.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.